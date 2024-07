The 13th edition of the joint military exercise MAITREE 2024 between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army has successfully concluded in Tak Province, Thailand. This collaborative training event, aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation and strengthening defence ties, brought together troops from both nations for a series of coordinated drills and strategic exercises. The culmination of MAITREE 2024 marks another milestone in the ongoing partnership between the Indian and Thai military forces, fostering greater interoperability and camaraderie.