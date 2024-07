The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to convene the Monsoon Session of the state legislature in July 2024 or the first week of August 2024. “The monsoon session of the state legislature is likely to be convened sometime in July 2024 or in the first week of August 2024,” said a senior official. Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s budget session that began on February 2 was adjourned sine die on February 10. Under Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the state government must convene the Monsoon Session before August 10.