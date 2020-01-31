Friday, January 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Jamia Millia Islamia to pay for treatment of injured student, says VC | Live Updates
Live now

Jamia Millia Islamia to pay for treatment of injured student, says VC | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 31, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 7:22 IST
Breaking News January 31
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News January 31

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 31, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News January 31

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 31, 2020 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Terrorists open fire at police in Nagrota on outskirts of Jammu

    Terrorists open fire at police team a toll plaza in Nagrota on outskirts of Jammu, one policeman injured

  • Jan 31, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Fire in commercial building in Mumbai, no one hurt

    A fire broke out inside a commercial building in Mumbai late Thursday night. No casualty has been reported thus far. 

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News