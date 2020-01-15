18 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region | Live Updates

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2020 8:26 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 15, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News January 15

  • Jan 15, 2020 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Jallikattu event begins at Avaniyapuram in Madurai

    Jallikattu event begins at Avaniyapuram in Madurai. 730 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 700 bulls in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu are participating in Jallikattu competitions this year.

  • Jan 15, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken: Indigo

    IndiGo has released a statement: "We're aware of complaint raised by a passenger on Chennai-Bangalore flight last night. Matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. Our team is in touch with the customer to ensure her concern is understood well and to help avoid such experiences in future." 

    An IndiGo pilot has been accused of allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a passenger and her elderly, wheelchair-bound mother on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight yesterday.

  • Jan 15, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 205 and PM 10 at 185, in 'Poor and 'Moderate' categories respectively, in Lodhi Road area

    Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 205 and PM 10 at 185, in 'Poor and 'Moderate' categories respectively, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

  • Jan 15, 2020 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We demand resignation of CM, says BJP MLA V. Saminathan

    Three BJP MLAs met Governor Kiran Bedi yesterday. V. Saminathan,BJP MLA says,"Congress' MLA Danavelou has levelled corruption charges against CM and his Cabinet. We've asked Guv to convene a special session of Assembly to take up the matter. We demanded resignation of CM"

  • Jan 15, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    BBMP installs mirrors in five locations to deter people from urinating in public

    As part of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has installed mirrors in five locations across the city to deter people from urinating in public and eliminate public urination spot.

    BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner BBMP says,"despite repeatedly cleaning those black spots, people kept using those places for urinating. So we came up with this idea. We have also given a QR Code which will help people locate the nearest public toilet."

     

  • Jan 15, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga on occasion of Makar Sankranti.

    Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

  • Jan 15, 2020 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark arrives in India

    Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark arrives in India. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 and participate in Raisina Dialogue 2020 on January 16.

  • Jan 15, 2020 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    At least one rocket hits near Iraq base hosting US forces

    At least one rocket hits near Iraq base hosting US forces.

  • Jan 15, 2020 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar files affidavit seeking dismissal of petition against him

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar filed an affidavit in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of petitions filed against him in the irrigation scam, describing them as,"without merits and filed with mala fide motives".

  • Jan 15, 2020 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    United States says China trade deal has no agreement to reduce to tariffs

    United States says China trade deal has no agreement to reduce to tariffs.

  • Jan 15, 2020 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    18 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

    18 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

