18 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 15, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Jallikattu event begins at Avaniyapuram in Madurai. 730 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 700 bulls in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu are participating in Jallikattu competitions this year.
IndiGo has released a statement: "We're aware of complaint raised by a passenger on Chennai-Bangalore flight last night. Matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. Our team is in touch with the customer to ensure her concern is understood well and to help avoid such experiences in future."
An IndiGo pilot has been accused of allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a passenger and her elderly, wheelchair-bound mother on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight yesterday.
Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 205 and PM 10 at 185, in 'Poor and 'Moderate' categories respectively, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.
Three BJP MLAs met Governor Kiran Bedi yesterday. V. Saminathan,BJP MLA says,"Congress' MLA Danavelou has levelled corruption charges against CM and his Cabinet. We've asked Guv to convene a special session of Assembly to take up the matter. We demanded resignation of CM"
As part of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has installed mirrors in five locations across the city to deter people from urinating in public and eliminate public urination spot.
BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner BBMP says,"despite repeatedly cleaning those black spots, people kept using those places for urinating. So we came up with this idea. We have also given a QR Code which will help people locate the nearest public toilet."
Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark arrives in India. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 and participate in Raisina Dialogue 2020 on January 16.
At least one rocket hits near Iraq base hosting US forces.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar filed an affidavit in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of petitions filed against him in the irrigation scam, describing them as,"without merits and filed with mala fide motives".
United States says China trade deal has no agreement to reduce to tariffs.
18 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
