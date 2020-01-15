18 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region | Live Updates

IndiGo has released a statement: "We're aware of complaint raised by a passenger on Chennai-Bangalore flight last night. Matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. Our team is in touch with the customer to ensure her concern is understood well and to help avoid such experiences in future."

An IndiGo pilot has been accused of allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a passenger and her elderly, wheelchair-bound mother on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight yesterday.