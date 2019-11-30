Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First phase of polling in 13 constituencies to begin shortly

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 30, 2019.
Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrives in Delhi for a day-long visit to India
Three minors were wounded in a stabbing in the main shopping street in The Hague as people hunted bargains on Black Friday.
First phase of polling in 13 constituencies to begin at 7 am, today
Two people were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack at London Bridge on Friday as Scotland Yard confirmed that a male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest was shot dead at the scene.
Scotland Yard’s Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, said in a statement at New Scotland Yard headquarters in London that a "number" of people had been injured, some of whom are said to be critical.
A highly-decomposed body of an unidentified man was found from the Yamuna river in north Delhi's Kotwali area on Friday, police said. According to the police, the man possibly died a couple of days ago and some animals had eaten parts of the body. The body was shifted to a mortuary, the police said.
Four suspected members of the Gaurav Jharera gang were arrested for allegedly robbing a lawyer at gunpoint, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Vishal (32), Vijay (27), Ajit (24) and Narender (24), they added.
At around 10.15 pm on Thursday, some persons entered an office at Mahavir Enclave and robbed the lawyer at gunpoint, the police said. On August 17, four persons had allegedly assaulted two men mercilessly in the cantonment area, they added.
During the investigation, the police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid and the four men were arrested from the Kakrola area, a senior police officer said. A car and a bike were seized from their possession, he added.
The first phase of polling will take place today in 13 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly. The phase will witness several constituencies including Naxal-affected areas, like Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika, Panki and Daltonganj.
Out of 4,892 polling booths in Jharkhand, 1,202 have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and 1,790 booths have termed as ‘highly sensitive’ ones with reference to left-wing extremism (LWE).
