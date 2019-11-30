Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First phase of polling in 13 constituencies to begin shortly

Four suspected members of the Gaurav Jharera gang were arrested for allegedly robbing a lawyer at gunpoint, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Vishal (32), Vijay (27), Ajit (24) and Narender (24), they added.

At around 10.15 pm on Thursday, some persons entered an office at Mahavir Enclave and robbed the lawyer at gunpoint, the police said. On August 17, four persons had allegedly assaulted two men mercilessly in the cantonment area, they added.

During the investigation, the police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid and the four men were arrested from the Kakrola area, a senior police officer said. A car and a bike were seized from their possession, he added.