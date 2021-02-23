Breaking News Live, Latest Updates February 23

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2021 11:07 IST
Latest India News

  • Feb 23, 2021 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi addresses webinar on budget provisions in Health sector

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed webinar on budget provisions in the Health sector. 

    • The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment towards this sector. COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in the future.
    • Today, the world's trust in India's health sector is at a new high. We have to be prepared for the increasing demand for the 'Made in India' vaccines.
  • Feb 23, 2021 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India reports 10,584 new COVID-19 cases

    India reported 10,584 new COVID-19 cases, 13,255 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

    • Total cases: 1,10,16,434
    • Total discharges: 1,07,12,665
    • Death toll: 1,56,463 
    • Active cases: 1,47,306
    • Total Vaccination: 1,17,45,552
  • Feb 23, 2021 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Punjab CM to review COVID-19 situation with health experts, senior officers

    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to review the COVID-19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers today. 

  • Feb 23, 2021 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Karnataka: 5 killed in quarry blast in Hirenagavalli

    5 killed in quarry blast in Hirenagavalli, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka. Dr K Sudhakar, Chikkaballapura Dist in-charge, who visited the spot said, "Shocked by the incident. These are illegally held explosives. Strict action will be taken."

  • Feb 23, 2021 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Maharashtra CM to hold meeting with BMC Commissioner, officials

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting today with BMC Commissioner and officials, to review the COVID-19 situation.

  • Feb 23, 2021 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India allows Pakistan PM‘s aircraft to use its airspace for his travel to Sri Lanka

    India has allowed Pakistan PM Imran Khan‘s aircraft to use Indian airspace. He is travelling to Sri Lanka. 

  • Feb 23, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi: Petrol, diesel prices increased by 25 paise, 35 paise

    Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.83 per litre (increase by 25 paise) and Rs 81.32 per litre (increase by 35 paise), respectively. 

  • Feb 23, 2021 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    DRDO conducts two successful launches of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

    Defence Research and Development Organisation conducts two successful launches of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM). 

  • Feb 23, 2021 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Agartala: 680-metre road constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College

    A 680-metre road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College in Agartala. "We've started using plastic waste in the construction of roads with an aim to reduce the waste and make the environment plastic-free, said Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

  • Feb 23, 2021 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur

    PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur and will address the 66th Convocation of the IIT, via video conferencing.

  • Feb 23, 2021 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jharkhand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

    Jharkhand reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department.

    • Total cases: 1,19,637
    • Total recoveries: 1,18,103
    • Death toll: 1,086
    • Active cases: 448
  • Feb 23, 2021 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Case registered against ex-MP Dhananjay Mahadik for violation of COVID-19 measures

    Case registered against former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violation of COVID-19 measures at marriage function of his son in Pune on February 21. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala were among the attendees.

