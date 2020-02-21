MNS leader, social worker held in extortion case in Mumbai | Live Updates

Friday, February 21, 2020
     
February 21, 2020 6:27 IST
  • Feb 21, 2020 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maha Shivratri: Prayers offered to Lord Shiva

    Madhya Pradesh: Devotees throng Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

  • Feb 21, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    South Korea confirms 52 more coronavirus cases

    South Korea confirms 52 more coronavirus cases, bringing total to 156 in the country

  • Feb 21, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fire breaks out at a clothing shop in Mumbai

    Fire breaks out at a clothing shop in Dadar area of Mumbai. Six fire tenders present at the spot

  • Feb 21, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall

