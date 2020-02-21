MNS leader, social worker held in extortion case in Mumbai | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 21, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Madhya Pradesh: Prayers offered to Lord Shiva at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the occasion of #MahaShivRatri. pic.twitter.com/OPv7rFhUAZ— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020
South Korea confirms 52 more coronavirus cases, bringing total to 156 in the country
Fire breaks out at a clothing shop in Dadar area of Mumbai. Six fire tenders present at the spot
Himachal Pradesh: Mandhol village in Shimla district received snowfall today. pic.twitter.com/UpezvAZehq— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020
