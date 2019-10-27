Sunday, October 27, 2019
     
Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 27, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2019 9:34 IST
Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry
Image Source : ANI

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 27, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates : Breaking News October 27-2019

  • Oct 27, 2019 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed: Sources

    As per media reports, US troops conducted a special operation targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. A high profile ISIS target was killed in action. This high profile target is reportedly al-Baghdadi himself. The raid was reportedly approved by President Donald Trump who tweeted in the early hours of Sunday. 

  • Oct 27, 2019 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Ajay Chautala released from jail

    Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail after been granted furlough of 14 days. Ajay Chautala says,"Dushyant has established the organisation in just 11 months."

     

