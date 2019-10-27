Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 27, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
As per media reports, US troops conducted a special operation targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. A high profile ISIS target was killed in action. This high profile target is reportedly al-Baghdadi himself. The raid was reportedly approved by President Donald Trump who tweeted in the early hours of Sunday.
Something very big has just happened!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019
Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail after been granted furlough of 14 days. Ajay Chautala says,"Dushyant has established the organisation in just 11 months."
