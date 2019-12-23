Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  4. 15-year-old rape victim commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh | LIVE UPDATES
15-year-old rape victim commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh | LIVE UPDATES

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 23, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2019 6:34 IST
  • Dec 23, 2019 6:34 AM (IST)

    Telangana Police arrest bank manager for shooting pet dog with air-gun

    Telangana: Police arrested a manager of a bank for allegedly shooting his pet dog with an air-gun, in Bapu Nagar of Hyderabad, yesterday. E Srinivas Reddy, Circle Inspector, Saroornagar police station says, "A case has been registered and probe is on."

  • Dec 23, 2019 6:34 AM (IST)

    Rape victim commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

    Madhya Pradesh: A 15-year-old rape victim committed suicide in Ashapur village of Khargone. ASP Khargone says, "We got info that a minor girl has committed suicide. We investigated and found out that the girl was raped because of which she took the step. A woman police officer had gone for investigation in connection with rape incident, the girl was asked to come to police station to report but she didn't come. We have registered a case&accused has been arrested. "

