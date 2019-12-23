15-year-old rape victim commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh | LIVE UPDATES

Madhya Pradesh: A 15-year-old rape victim committed suicide in Ashapur village of Khargone. ASP Khargone says, "We got info that a minor girl has committed suicide. We investigated and found out that the girl was raped because of which she took the step. A woman police officer had gone for investigation in connection with rape incident, the girl was asked to come to police station to report but she didn't come. We have registered a case&accused has been arrested. "