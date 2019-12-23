Ranchi Constituencies Result 2019 Live Updates: BJP leads in Haria, Ranchi, AJSU ahead in Silli

Ranchi Constituencies Result 2019: Live Updates

Ranchi Constituencies Result 2019: There are total of 7 constituencies falling under Ranchi district. Ranchi is Jharkhand's capital and is also the political hub of the state. The constituencies coming under Ranchi district are Tamar, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, and Mandar.

08:53 am: Hatia Constituency: Naveen Jaiswal of BJP takes lead as Ajay Nath Sahdev trails marginally.

08:39 am: Silli Constituency: AJSU leader Sudesh Kumar Mahto takes lead

08:36 am: Ranchi Constituency: BJP's Chandreshwar Prasad Singh​ takes early lead

08:03 am: Hatia Constituency: Congress candidate Ajay Nath Sahdev takes early lead as counting of votes begins.

Watch live updates as early trends start coming in from 7 constituencies in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.