Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad; Jamia students Ladeeda, Aysha join protest | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2019 8:10 IST
Breaking News on December 22
Breaking News on December 22

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News December 22

  • Dec 22, 2019 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Anti-CAA protest: Internet services restored in Aligarh

    Internet services have been restored in Aligarh. Services were suspended from December 15 after violence broke out during protests over Citizenship Act. 

  • Dec 22, 2019 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to address rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to address a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

  • Dec 22, 2019 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad; Jamia students Ladeeda, Aysha join protest

    People in huge numbers gathered at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's rally at Darussalam, Hyderabad in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna were also present.

