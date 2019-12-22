Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad; Jamia students Ladeeda, Aysha join protest | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Internet services have been restored in Aligarh. Services were suspended from December 15 after violence broke out during protests over Citizenship Act.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to address a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
People in huge numbers gathered at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's rally at Darussalam, Hyderabad in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna were also present.
Top News
Latest News