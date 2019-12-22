Live now Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad; Jamia students Ladeeda, Aysha join protest | Live Updates Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Anti-CAA protest: Internet services restored in Aligarh Internet services have been restored in Aligarh. Services were suspended from December 15 after violence broke out during protests over Citizenship Act.

PM Modi to address rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to address a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad; Jamia students Ladeeda, Aysha join protest People in huge numbers gathered at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's rally at Darussalam, Hyderabad in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna were also present. Anti CAA Protests

