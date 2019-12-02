56-year-old school teacher killed in road accident in Karnataka | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 02, 2019.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck the Myanmar-India Border Region at 06:42 am today
An Army personnel allegedly shot dead his wife & sister-in-law before shooting himself dead in Patna yesterday. Their bodies were recovered from a car. DSP, Paliganj, Manoj Pandey says, "The jawan was posted in Gujarat. We're investigating the matter from all angles."
A 56-year-old school teacher, Shailaja Rao, died after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in, was hit by a truck yesterday at Kadri Kambala in Mangaluru, in Karnataka
