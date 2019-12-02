56-year-old school teacher killed in road accident in Karnataka | Live Updates

Monday, December 02, 2019
     
  56-year-old school teacher killed in road accident in Karnataka
56-year-old school teacher killed in road accident in Karnataka

New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2019 7:30 IST
Live updates : Breaking News on December 2

  • Dec 02, 2019 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Earthquake magnitude 4.5 strikes Myanmar-India Border Region

     An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck the Myanmar-India Border Region at 06:42 am today

  • Dec 02, 2019 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Army personnel allegedly shot dead his wife, sister-in-law before committing suicide in Bihar

    An Army personnel allegedly shot dead his wife & sister-in-law before shooting himself dead in Patna yesterday. Their bodies were recovered from a car. DSP, Paliganj, Manoj Pandey says, "The jawan was posted in Gujarat. We're investigating the matter from all angles." 

  • Dec 02, 2019 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    56-year-old school teacher killed in auto rickshaw-truck collision in Karnataka

    A 56-year-old school teacher, Shailaja Rao, died after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in, was hit by a truck yesterday at Kadri Kambala in Mangaluru, in Karnataka

