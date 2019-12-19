Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  India has robust domestic debate, says Pompeo on citizenship law | Live Updates
India has robust domestic debate, says Pompeo on citizenship law | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 19, 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2019 9:29 IST
  • Dec 19, 2019 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area amid protest against CAA, NRC

  • Dec 19, 2019 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    CAA, NRC protest: AISF members stop train at Rajendra Nagar railway station, Patna

    All India Students Federation (AISF) members stop the train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Bihar's Patna in protest against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.

  • Dec 19, 2019 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Firing on local Shiv Sena functionary in Mumbai

    A Shiv Sena functionary was injured after an unidentified person opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday morning, a police official said.
    The incident took place around 8 am near Sai Mandir in Tagor Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.

    The Sena functionary, identified as Shekhar Jadhav, sustained injuries on his hand and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, the official said.
    The assailant was caught by passers-by and handed over to police, he added.​

  • Dec 19, 2019 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Morgan Ortagus, US State Dept Spokesperson on US-India 2+2 Dialogue:

    • "When you have such an important relationship, it gives us the ability to talk about all major challenges in the world whether it is China, Russia or North Korea."
    • "India is a very very important friend to the United States, someone that we lean upon in helping us solve these big problems."
    • "We have a number of issues as it relates to counter-terrorism, economics, trade, security & then what's most important is that world's oldest & world's largest democracies talk on a range of these issues."
    • "India is someone credibly important to us in a number of institutions around the world & the relationship is very important in the President Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy."
    • "It shows the significance of the US bilateral relationship with India that we were able to have this conversation."
  • Dec 19, 2019 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan violate ceasefire along LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district

    Pakistani troops on Thursday violated ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling mortar bombs on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

    The firing from across the border in Mankote sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army, he said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

    "At about 7.15 am, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars," the spokesperson said.

  • Dec 19, 2019 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Anti CAA, NRC protest: CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station, Darbhanga

  • Dec 19, 2019 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.

  • Dec 19, 2019 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Portugal Prime Minister arrives in Delhi

    Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit to India. He will attend the 2nd meeting of Organising Committee on the celebrations for 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. The Portuguese PM will also hold official talks with PM Modi.

  • Dec 19, 2019 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Donald Trump impeached by US House on charge of abuse of power

    The House of Representatives has passed two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

