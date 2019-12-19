India has robust domestic debate, says Pompeo on citizenship law | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim orgs in Karnataka today in protest against #CitizenshipAct&NRC; Sec 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural Dist. from 6 am today for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/7AIQpkNPTh— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
All India Students Federation (AISF) members stop the train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Bihar's Patna in protest against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
A Shiv Sena functionary was injured after an unidentified person opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday morning, a police official said.
The incident took place around 8 am near Sai Mandir in Tagor Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.
The Sena functionary, identified as Shekhar Jadhav, sustained injuries on his hand and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, the official said.
The assailant was caught by passers-by and handed over to police, he added.
Pakistani troops on Thursday violated ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling mortar bombs on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.
The firing from across the border in Mankote sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army, he said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.
"At about 7.15 am, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars," the spokesperson said.
Darbhanga: CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station protesting against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Gf8h9WKwrx— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.
Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit to India. He will attend the 2nd meeting of Organising Committee on the celebrations for 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. The Portuguese PM will also hold official talks with PM Modi.
Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit to India. He will attend the 2nd meeting of Organising Committee on the celebrations for 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. The Portuguese PM will also hold official talks with PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/1ZA4NUK2Fh— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
The House of Representatives has passed two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.
