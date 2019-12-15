Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall injures 1 as shoppers flee | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 15, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
A shooting that wounded one man in a mall food court sent suburban Atlanta shoppers fleeing in panic Saturday. The Cobb County Police Department said the man was wounded at Cumberland Mall around 1 p.m. following an argument and that the shooting suspect ran away. The victim was taken to a hospital, where Cobb County Police spokeswoman Ofc. Sarah O’Hara said he was in surgery and “expected to survive his injuries.”
