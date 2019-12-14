Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati | Live

Speaker of Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed said: "During last 6-7 years, a large number of Chinese funds have gone into the Maldives as projects, most of which have inflated prices. Assets created by debt is not equal to it, so we can't pay the debt."

"When you are unable to pay the debt, they ask for equity and with equity, we very often relinquish land and sovereignty. It's a serious case. There is a pattern for this. We're worried and want Chinese authorities to address the issue appropriately," he said.