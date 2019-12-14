Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 14, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati.
Speaker of Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed said: "During last 6-7 years, a large number of Chinese funds have gone into the Maldives as projects, most of which have inflated prices. Assets created by debt is not equal to it, so we can't pay the debt."
"When you are unable to pay the debt, they ask for equity and with equity, we very often relinquish land and sovereignty. It's a serious case. There is a pattern for this. We're worried and want Chinese authorities to address the issue appropriately," he said.
One SIMI terrorist arrested from Delhi.
Amid protests in northeastern states of India against the Citizenship Act, many countries including US, UK, France and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens asking them to "exercise caution" while travelling to the region.
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, yesterday.
Speaker of Maldives parliament Mohamed Nasheed said: "We allowed Zakir Naik earlier because there were no issues with him then, that we knew of.Recently, govt refused entry to him. We've no issue with people who preach good Islam but if you want to preach hate, we can't allow that."
India Meteorological Department: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Palghar, at 5:22 am, today.
Delhi Police conducted an encounter in Laxmi Nagar.
Fire breaks out in Mundka area.12 fire tenders rushed to spot. More details awaited.
