Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati | Live
Live now

Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 14, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2019 8:10 IST
Breaking News Live Blog, December 14
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live Blog, December 14

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 14, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News December 14-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 14, 2019 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati

    Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati. 

  • Dec 14, 2019 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Chinese funds have gone into the Maldives as projects, says Maldives Parliament speaker

    Speaker of Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed said: "During last 6-7 years, a large number of Chinese funds have gone into the Maldives as projects, most of which have inflated prices. Assets created by debt is not equal to it, so we can't pay the debt."

    "When you are unable to pay the debt, they ask for equity and with equity, we very often relinquish land and sovereignty. It's a serious case. There is a pattern for this. We're worried and want Chinese authorities to address the issue appropriately," he said. 

  • Dec 14, 2019 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    1 SIMI terrorist arrested from Delhi

    One SIMI terrorist arrested from Delhi. 

  • Dec 14, 2019 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    CAA protests: US, UK, France, Canada issue 'travel advisory' for citizen

    Amid protests in northeastern states of India against the Citizenship Act, many countries including US, UK, France and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens asking them to "exercise caution" while travelling to the region.

  • Dec 14, 2019 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    EAM Jaishankar held Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister of Indonesia

    External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, yesterday.

  • Dec 14, 2019 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    If you want to preach hate, we can't allow that, says Maldives' parliament speaker

    Speaker of Maldives parliament Mohamed Nasheed said: "We allowed Zakir Naik earlier because there were no issues with him then, that we knew of.Recently, govt refused entry to him. We've no issue with people who preach good Islam but if you want to preach hate, we can't allow that."

  • Dec 14, 2019 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    4.8 magnitude of earthquake hits Palghar

    India Meteorological Department: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Palghar, at 5:22 am, today.

  • Dec 14, 2019 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Delhi Police conducts encounter in Laxmi Nagar

    Delhi Police conducted an encounter in Laxmi Nagar. 

  • Dec 14, 2019 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Fire breaks out in Mundka; rescue operation underway

    Fire breaks out in Mundka area.12 fire tenders rushed to spot. More details awaited.

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News