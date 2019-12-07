Shooting at US naval station leaves 4 dead, 8 injured | Live Updates

A Saudi air force trainee opened fire at a US naval station in Florida on Friday, killing three people before being shot dead by police, officials said.

The shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola also left eight, including two sheriff deputies, injured. Authorities did not rule out the possibility of it being a terrorist attack.

President Donald Trump expressed shock and grief at the incident and said he was personally monitoring the situation at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, that employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilians.