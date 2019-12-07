Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Shooting at US naval station leaves 4 dead, 8 injured | Live Updates
Live now

Shooting at US naval station leaves 4 dead, 8 injured | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 07, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2019 6:14 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 07, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News December 07

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 07, 2019 6:13 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Shooting at US naval station leaves 4 dead, 8 injured

    A Saudi air force trainee opened fire at a US naval station in Florida on Friday, killing three people before being shot dead by police, officials said.

    The shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola also left eight, including two sheriff deputies, injured. Authorities did not rule out the possibility of it being a terrorist attack.

    President Donald Trump expressed shock and grief at the incident and said he was personally monitoring the situation at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, that employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilians.

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News