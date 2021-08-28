Breaking News August 28 | LIVE Updates

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Aaj Ki Baat: Who are the forces who helped ISIS(K) to carry out massive bloodbath in Kabul ?
Kurukshetra | How many terrorist organisations are active in Kabul?
Muqabla | Are terror attacks in Afghanistan a warning for India?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | What is Sidhu's agenda behind 'eent se eent' remark?
India achieves a new milestone, vaccinates over 1 crore people in a single day
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 5 crore of NCP leader Eknath Khadse in money laundering case
PM Modi, Italy PM hold talks, both stress on international cooperation to address Afghan crisis
Maharashtra makes negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for international passengers
West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 11 FIRs, mentions 99 people
Third wave may be a tsunami of 60 lakh cases, warns Maharashtra
Pentagon says Kabul attack involved 1 site, no second explosion
Pakistan has reasons to be seriously worried after ISIS-K's Kabul airport serial blasts
Situation on Pak-Afghan border 'normal and under control': Pakistan
Afghanistan: Kabul airport attack benefits the Haqqani network
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai blessed with a baby boy, share FIRST photo on Instagram
The Empire (Season 1) Review: A captivating magnum opus filled with betrayals and rivalries
PICS: Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in silver thigh-high slit dress
Chehre Movie Review: Severed by faulty plot; Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi don't get due justice
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Old video of Amitabh Bachchan imitating contestant's dab step goes viral
How this Indian brand is using influencer marketing to make it big
Govt extends tenures of UBI, Central Bank of India's executive directors
Indian Railways to begin Vistadome tourist special trains in Bengal, Assam tomorrow. Details
Five-year insurance mandatory for vehicles sold from September 1
'Welcome home': Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United
ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Pujara, Rohit, Kohli help India cut deficit on third day
You will always be in my heart, says Cristiano Ronaldo as he departs Juventus to join United
ENG vs IND | Rohit Sharma's overseas Test ton: So near yet so far for the Indian opener
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history, becomes first Indian paddler to secure medal in Paralympics
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India: Price, availability
Redmi 10 Prime to launch in India on September 3: Here’s what to expect
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 get free battery replacement in India: Here's how to get
iQOO All Stars Cup BGMI tournament with Rs 5 lakh prize pool announced
Virushka, Arjun Kapoor to Suhana Khan, latest Instagram pics of celebs you shouldn't miss!
Mrunal Thakur sets the internet on fire with photos from her latest photoshoot
Janmashtami 2021: Shilpa Shetty to Hina Khan celeb-inspired styles that will lit your festive season
Radhika Apte to Sanya Malhotra, five new-age actresses who are ruling hearts with their choices
IN PICS | US forces, Afghans bond amid rampant evacuations from Kabul
'Uninstall Hotstar' trends as it rejects grievance complaints against series ‘The Empire’ on Babur
Latest Internet trend 'Milk Crate Challenge' will blow your mind, take it at your own risk
As family of six eats dinner, ceiling fan falls right in their midst. See spine chilling video
Mumbai Police's tribute to Monty Norman's 'James Bond' theme track with 'No Time To Die' twist|VIDEO
Padma Lakshmi, Mindy Kaling among others slam viral post saying Indian cuisine consists of one spice
Horoscope August 28: Cancerians can get some good news, know about other zodiac signs
Janmashtami 2021 Special: Excited about Lord Krishna's birthday? 10 Things you should know
Janmashtami 2021: Date, time, Puja Vidhi, History, Significance of Lord Krishna’s birthday
Vastu Tips: These pictures at home can be the reason for loss in business, remove them immediately
Ayesha Saif Khan's Sabyasachi rose-pink wedding lehenga is every bride's dream