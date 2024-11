President Joe Biden will become the first sitting president to visit the Amazon rainforest later this month when he travels to Brazil as part of a six-day trip to Latin America for a pair of international summits, the White House said Thursday. Biden will start his trip with a November 14-16 visit to Lima, Peru, where he will meet with President Dina Boluarte and attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. From there, he will travel to Manaus and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from November 17-19.