RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke about the party's decision to hold a protest on Sep 1 demanding the inclusion of 65% reservation for OBC, SC and ST under Schedule 9. He said, "We had mentioned this earlier too. Our Government had provided 65% reservation for OBC, SC and ST, we had mentioned about including it in under Schedule 9. The matter is sub-judice. We knew that the BJP didn't want it. It wanted to end reservation, so it didn't include it in Schedule 9...We had said that if they (State Government) didn't present it well in Court, RJD would approach the Supreme Court and present its position. We are before the Court and RJD will present its part well...So, we have announced an agitation on 1st September...I too will be a part of it."