As many as 3,800 bamboo and 36 projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh installed on Bhakti Path and Ram Path, located in a high-security area in Ayodhya, were allegedly stolen, police said on Tuesday. An FIR was lodged at Ram Janmabhoomi police station following a complaint on August 9 from a representative of the firm - Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles - which set up the lights under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority, they said.