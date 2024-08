Three people were killed and at least six injured after a house collapsed in Haridwar district as heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening. A family is reported to have gone missing following a cloudburst in a village in the Ghansali area of Tehri district, officials said. A house collapsed due to heavy rain in Bharpur village near Roorkee in Haridwar district, killing three people and injuring more than half a dozen after they got buried under the debris, police said.