Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News April 29 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News April 29 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2021 8:19 IST
Breaking News April 29 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News April 29 | LIVE

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 150 million, including more than 3,163,873 fatalities. More than 127,736,203 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News April 29

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 29, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    'Oxygen on Wheels': Karnal district administration's initiative to help hospitals during oxygen crisis

  • Apr 29, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rajasthan: Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Alwar started “oxygen langar” to help COVID-19 patients

Top News

Latest News

X