Wednesday, April 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News April 21 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News April 21 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2021 7:03 IST
Breaking News April 21 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News April 21 | LIVE

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News April 21

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 21, 2021 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: 58 people tested COVID positive at Panvel's Param Shantidham old age home

  • Apr 21, 2021 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Using all possible resources to supply oxygen, everybody is working 24*7: CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad

  • Apr 21, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Call flow increases at Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services in Pune, amid rising cases

  • Apr 21, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab: COVID patient died allegedly by hanging himself from fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital

Top News

Latest News

X