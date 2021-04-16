Friday, April 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, April 16 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News, April 16 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV, and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2021 7:33 IST
Breaking News, April 16 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News, April 16 | LIVE

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS APRIL 16

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 16, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Traders' associations decide to keep several markets closed on different dates in Lucknow

    To contain COVID-19 spread, traders' associations have decided to keep several markets closed on different dates in Lucknow city. Secretary of Hazratganj Traders' Association, Vinod Panjabi on Thursday said, "Till April 18, only deliveries and essential services will be operational at Hazratganj market." 

  • Apr 16, 2021 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Himachal Pradesh: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kangra

    3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

  • Apr 16, 2021 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP Panchayat Polls: Miscreant looted ballot boxes from polling booth in Agra

Top News

Latest News

X