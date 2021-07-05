Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Rohtak and other adjoining regions

An earthquake hit Delhi-NCR late Monday night. The tremors were felt at 10.36 pm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Rohtak and more regions.

The earthquake was measured 3.7 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre was traced to be near Haryana's Jhajjar.

There were no immediate casualties or damage reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in its last update.

Earlier on June 20, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital. There were no damage or casualties due to the quake.

