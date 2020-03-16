Image Source : FILE Bengaluru: 32-yr-old man tests positive for Coronavirus, total count in Karnataka rises to 8

A resident of Bengaluru, who has a recent travel history to the USA, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The case has pushed the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to 8. As per reports, the infected returned from the US via London on March 8. He has since been on home quarantine, and now has been admitted in an isolation facility.

One positive case was confirmed today (Monday).The total number of cases in the state is eight, including one death...He had returned from the US via London on March 8 by the same flight as patient number-4 who tested positive," a statement said.

He was under home quarantine, and is now put in an isolation facility, it said, adding that his two primary contacts were wife and housemaid, and all preventive measures and contact tracing have been initiated, the statement said.

Further details would be shared on Tuesday, it added. The health department bulletin also said the five other COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospital in Bengaluru and all are stable.

(With PTI Inputs)

