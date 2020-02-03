Monday, February 03, 2020
     
Army helicopter Cheetah crashes in Reasi, Jammu

An army helicopter Cheetah today crashed in Reasi, Jammu. Reports say that both the pilots flying Cheetah helicopter ejected safely.

India TV News Desk
Jammu Updated on: February 03, 2020 15:40 IST
Indian Army, Cheetah helicopter crashes in Jammu

Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter (Representational image)

An army helicopter Cheetah crashed in Reasi, Jammu on Monday at 11:15 am. Reports say that both the pilots flying Cheetah helicopter have been ejected safely. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. 

The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions.

ALSO READ | IAF's Cheetah helicopter crash-lands in Jammu and Kashmir, crew safe

 

