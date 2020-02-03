Army helicopter Cheetah crashes in Reasi, Jammu

Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter (Representational image)

An army helicopter Cheetah crashed in Reasi, Jammu on Monday at 11:15 am. Reports say that both the pilots flying Cheetah helicopter have been ejected safely. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Jammu and Kashmir: An Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi district in Jammu around 11:15 am today. Both pilots are safe. pic.twitter.com/oILsgQp7zv — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions.

