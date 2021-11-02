14-year-old brain dead Surat boy donates multiple organs, gives new lease of life to 6 through Donate Life

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE GRAB, DONATE LIFE This first incident of the youngest hands donation in India of a 14-year-old was done from Surat through Donate Life.

A 14-year-old class 10 student from Surat, Dharmik Ajaybhai Kakadiya became the first person in Gujarat whose organs were donated by his family when he himself was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant at the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

The 14-year-old boy also became the youngest donor of a pair of hands.

For the first time in the country, a multiple organ donation such as heart, lungs, liver, corneas, and both hands of a 14-year young boy, who was ongoing dialysis and waitlisted for a kidney transplant, was done from Kiran Hospital through Donate Life.

This was a first hands donation along with 37th heart, 22nd lungs, 172nd liver, and 310th corneas donation from Surat through Donate Life.

Family members of the 14-year-old Dharmik Ajaybhai Kakadiya of Leva Patel Samaj donated the heart, lungs, liver, cornea, and both hands of their beloved son and set an example of humanity by giving new lease of life to 6 persons through organ donation.

"We salute the family members of Late Dharmik Ajaybhai Kakadiya (14) for their brave decision to donate the vital organs along with the hands of their beloved son after doctors declared him brain dead," Donate Life said.

Hands transplantation was done at Global Hospital Mumbai

Heart transplantation was done at CIMS Hospital Ahmedabad

Lungs transplantation was done at MGM Hospital Chennai

Liver transplantation was done at Zydus Hospital Ahmedabad

Corneas transplantation was done at Kiran Hospital Surat

"We are very much thankful to the Doctors and Management of Kiran hospital, Surat for their wholehearted support to this noble cause," Donate Life said.

