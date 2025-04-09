Brahma Kumaris chief Dadi Ratanmohini passes away, President Murmu, PM Modi and others pay tributes Dadi Ratanmohini breathed her last at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday. She celebrated her 101st birthday on March 25.

Dadi Ratanmohini, the head of Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday at the age of 101, following which tributes poured in from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers and dignitaries from across the country as people remembered the spiritual leader's teachings, wisdom and guidance to society.

In a statement, the Brahma Kumaris said, "Dadi Ratanmohini Ji attained her angelic stage and left her mortal coil on 8 April 2025. She was 101 years old."

As the administrative head of the Brahma Kumaris, Dadi Ratanmohini's life embodied a deep spiritual commitment. "Her life was a testament to divine dedication. Dadiji's journey reflected a century of unwavering commitment to spreading peace, love and enlightenment," the statement added.

Her final rites will be held on April 10.

President Murmu, PM Modi condole demise

Taking to X, President Droupadi Murmu said she was a beacon of light for the Brahma Kumari organisation. This organisation has contributed significantly to her life journey.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini ji. She was a beacon of light for the Brahma Kumari organisation. This organisation has contributed significantly to my life journey.

Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji shaped the thinking and life of countless people through her teachings and work. She spread the message of service, harmony, peace and charity throughout her life. Her teachings will continue to inspire people to follow the path of spirituality and to work for public welfare," the post from Rashtrapati Bhawan read.

PM Modi too hailed Dadi Ratanmohini's contributions, saying she had a towering spiritual presence. "Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out," he wrote in a post on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Chief Ministers and Governors from various states, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dadi Ratanmohini.





A massive crowd gathered for her final darshan. From religious leaders to spiritual figures and political dignitaries, heartfelt condolences poured in. Dadi Ratanmohini achieved a remarkable milestone by completing a hundred years of spiritual life. She dedicated herself to divine service at the age of 13.

Through her selfless spiritual service across India and abroad, Dadi Ratanmohini touched and transformed the lives of millions. Just recently, on 25 March, her 101st birthday was celebrated. Two weeks later, she left her mortal body. She was among the founding members of the organisation. With her passing, an era of the revered Dadis has come to a close.