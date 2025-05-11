Stop apple import from Turkey, boycott tourism: Himachal Congress leader as Pakistan used Turkish drone According to the forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones shot down by India fired from Pakistan, it was found that the drones were of Turkish origin.

Shimla:

In the wake of the ceasefire understanding, which came after heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Himachal Pradesh All India Congress Committee spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has urged that India should immediately ban the import of apples and other goods from Turkey, and people should boycott tourism. Rathore pointed out India's 'Operation Dost', which it started to help Turkey in the aftermath of the 2023 deadly earthquake. He emphasised that New Delhi provided all possible assistance, including aid to Turkey.

He said, "When Turkey was hit by a devastating earthquake in 2023, India started 'Operation Dost' and provided all possible assistance, including aid, the National Disaster Response Force and sent drones to rescue the people trapped under the rubble. We even modified Kisan drones to carry medicine and food."

"However, the ungrateful country stabbed India as drones manufactured by Tehran were a part of the Pakistani flock used against India. Nation comes first and therefore I demand that India should immediately ban import of Apple and other goods from Turkey," he said in a video statement.

Rathore, former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, further said that people should also stop going to Turkey as tourists.

Meanwhile, Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association president Harish Chauhan shared the sentiment and said, "Turkey is supporting Pakistan against India, and we urge the Indian government to completely and permanently ban all imports and exports from Turkey, which is a leading exporter of apples to India."