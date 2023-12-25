Bouncers thrash group of youths at birthday party in Gurugram club, two hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Two friends were admitted to a hospital after they were thrashed badly by the bouncers at a club in Gurugram’s Sector 29, the police said on Monday (December 25). The duo were part of a group which had visited the club for a birthday celebration and allegedly got engaged in an argument with another group, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by Sachin Yadav, a resident of Raisina village, he had gone to the club Saturday night with some of his other friends to celebrate the birthday of one Saurav, a resident of Dharuhera in Rewari district, said police.

"During the party, there was an altercation with some youths part of another group. The matter was settled after the other group left the club. We were still partying, when 5-6 bouncers came and met the 4-5 bouncers of the club. Then all of them came together and started beating me, Saurav, and my other friends," Yadav said in his complaint, according to police.

The bouncers chased the group down the stairs and thrashed them with sticks, and took away their gold chains and iPhones, he claimed.

Yadav added that Saurav suffered serious wounds in the alleged attack.

Police identified two of the bouncers as Sumit Tyagi and Umesh and booked them under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station on Sunday.

"A case has been registered and we are examining the footage of the club. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence revealed during investigation," SHO Inspector Amit Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs)

