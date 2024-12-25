One dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat capsizes in Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Boat capsizes in Goa: One person died and around 20 others were rescued when a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday, police said. According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm.

Goa is a popular tourist destination, particularly during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, attracting visitors with its vibrant festivities, beautiful beaches, and lively atmosphere.

54-year-old man died

The person who died in the accident was a 54-year-old man. The police said that all the rescued were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A senior police official said, "A 54-year-old man died and 20 others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the boat they were travelling in capsized."

He further said that all the passengers, including children as young as six years old and women, were wearing life jackets, except for two.

2 children, 2 women hospitalised

A spokesperson from Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency, stated that the boat capsized approximately 60 meters from the coastline, causing all passengers to fall into the sea. He said that a family comprising 13 members from Khed in Maharashtra were among the passengers on board.

"In all, 18 on-duty lifesavers rushed to the aid of the struggling passengers and brought them to shore safely," he said.

The injured passengers were administered first aid, while those who were found to be critical were rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance, the spokesman said. "Of the 20 passengers, two children aged six and seven each, and two women aged 25 and 55 each, were revived and hospitalised," he said, adding that two passengers on the boat were not wearing life jackets.

Mumbai boat accident

It is pertinent to mention that the incident took place just a week after a Navy craft, which was undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast. The crash resulted in the deaths of 15 people. The ferry, carrying over 100 passengers, was en route from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a well-known tourist destination famous for its cave temples.

