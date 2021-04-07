BMC issues new Covid guidelines for Mumbai. Check details

Image Source : AP A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued new covid guidelines regarding online food delivering services, eye clinics other health check-up centres and domestic help for senior citizens.

BMC's new covid guidelines:

Online food services such as Zomato, Swiggy, others have been allowed to operate 24x7.

Eye-clinics, spectacle shops have been allowed to function.

Domestic help workers such as house maids, drivers, servant staff for senior citizen have been allowed to cater their services from 7 am to 10 pm.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily count so far, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end, the city civic body said.

The new cases took the cumulative tally to 4,72,332, while the death toll jumped to 11,828, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

At 10,030 new cases, Mumbai registered its second-highest daily count after a record 11,163 infections were reported on April 4.

The 31 fresh deaths were the highest in a 24-hour period since October-end, the data showed.

Also, 7,019 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 3,82,004, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 77,495.

The data pointed out that 47,922 more COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai, pushing the number of samples examined so far to 43,53,975.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 81 per cent, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of COVID-19 has increased to 1.79 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dropped to 38 days, it said.

The civic body said the city currently has 73 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old tenements) and 740 sealed buildings.

(With inputs from PTI)

