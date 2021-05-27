Blame game over vaccine: BJP castigates Kejriwal, says Centre provided 45 lakh free doses to Delhi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP castigates Arvind Kejriwal, says Centre provided 45 lakh free vaccine doses to Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday came down heavily on the Delhi government for spreading misinformation on the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Addressing the media here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Centre provided over 45 lakh free doses to Delhi. Patra claimed that the Delhi government procured a little over 8 lakh vaccines while private hospitals in the national capital procured 9 lakh doses.

"The central government has given more than 45 lakh vaccines free to Delhi. Apart from this, the Delhi government has made direct procurement from 8 lakh vaccine companies. Private hospitals have procured over 9 lakh vaccines on their own. More private hospitals have procured the vaccine than the Delhi government. So far, 52 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi. According to statistics, only 13 percent people have been vaccinated by the Delhi government on their own," he said.

The Delhi government is vocal against the Centre's vaccination policy and has been complaining of shortage of doses. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party leaders including CM Arvind Kejriwal are blaming the Centre for the crisis. The government has said that the vaccination programme for 18-44 has been suspended in the city due to the non-availibiity of doses.

Latest India News