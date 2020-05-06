Black Panther spotted in Goa sanctuary 

Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
PTI
Panaji Published on: May 06, 2020
(Image for representation)

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday tweeted a picture of "a Black Panther" from Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa. Sawant uploaded the picture on his personal twitter handle.

"A great glimpse of Goas rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem beat of Netravali wildlife sanctuary," he tweeted.

A senior forest department official said it they were trying to find out if it was a lone Black Panther in the sanctuary or there were others too.

While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera
in Netravali sanctuary, he added.

