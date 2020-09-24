J&K: BJP worker shot dead by terrorists outside residence in Budgam

Image Source : PTI BJP councillor shot dead by militants outside his residence in J&K’s Budgam

A BJP worker was shot dead outside his house in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Dalwash village in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The deceased was identified as Bhupinder Singh, who worked as the chairman of the Khag block development council (BDC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the details, terrorists had opened fire at Bhupinder Singh, who then died on the spot.

The incident occurred after Singh had dropped off the PSOs at the Khag police station and was heading home in Srinagar's Aloochibagh.

However, Bhupinder Singh instead changed his route and started heading towards his ancestral home in Dalwash village without informing the J&K Police. The militants then opened fire at Singh who succumbed to bullet wounds on the spot.

