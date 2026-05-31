BJP sweeps Dharamshala Municipal Corporation Elections with 11 seats, Congress limited to 5

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a strong and decisive victory in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation elections, securing 11 out of 17 wards. The Congress managed to win 5 seats, while one ward was claimed by an Independent candidate. The results reflect a clear BJP advantage in the urban local body, with the party establishing a dominant position in the civic structure.

Ward-wise results show BJP dominance

BJP candidates registered wins across multiple wards, including:

Ward No. 1 – Rekha (BJP, 263 votes) Ward No. 2 – Shamsher (BJP, 676 votes) Ward No. 3 – Asha (BJP, 368 votes) Ward No. 6 – Karishma (BJP, 866 votes) Ward No. 7 – Ashu (BJP, 356 votes) Ward No. 8 – Prerna (BJP, 551 votes) Ward No. 12 – Meena (BJP, 992 votes) Ward No. 13 – Harsh (BJP, 636 votes) Ward No. 15 – Praveen (BJP, 958 votes) Ward No. 16 – Anupam Surendra (BJP, 546 votes) Ward No. 17 – Vishal (BJP, 880 votes)

Congress secured victories in Ward Nos. 4, 5, 10, 11, and 14, while Ward No. 9 was won by Independent candidate Naresh (633 votes).

Congress puts up limited fight

The Congress managed to win 5 wards, including key victories in Ward No. 4 (Neenu), Ward No. 5 (Shailja), Ward No. 10 (Suresh), Ward No. 11 (Anurag), and Ward No. 14 (Anoj). However, the party remained significantly behind the BJP in the overall tally.

Comparison with 2021 elections

In the 2021 Dharamshala Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party but without an absolute majority.

BJP: 8 wards Congress: 5 wards Independents: 4 wards

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election

In the broader 2021 civic elections across Himachal Pradesh, the BJP also emerged as the single largest party in both Mandi and Dharamshala. However, it did not secure outright control due to a strong Independent presence in several corporations.

The elections were conducted on party symbols using EVMs, with a voter turnout of over 63% recorded across municipal corporations. In Panchayat polls held separately, turnout crossed 81%, despite adverse weather conditions, reflecting strong grassroots participation across the state.

Also Read: BJP storms Mandi Municipal Corporation Elections with 12-Ward majority victory, Congress gets 1