BJP sweeps Arunachal panchayat polls; PM Modi calls it mandate for good governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's decisive victory in the Arunachal Pradesh panchayat elections, describing the outcome as a clear endorsement of the party's "politics of good governance". Reacting to the BJP's strong performance across zilla parishad and gram panchayat constituencies, PM thanked the people of the state for their continued support and trust in the party.

Strengthens our resolve to keep working: PM Modi

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance! I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP. This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state’s transformation."

He also lauded the party workers for their efforts on the ground, saying, "I appreciate the BJP karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people."

BJP dominates panchayat polls in Arunachal Pradesh

The ruling BJP swept the panchayat and civic body elections in Arunachal Pradesh, winning a majority of zilla parishad and gram panchayat constituencies, according to final results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday evening.

Vote counting for the panchayat and municipal polls was held on Saturday, though counting in the panchayat segment continued late into the night and was officially concluded on Sunday, SEC Secretary Taru Talo said.

In the zilla parishad elections, the BJP secured 170 of the 245 zilla parishad member (ZPM) seats, including 59 uncontested victories, asserting its dominance at the district level. The Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) emerged as the second-largest party with 28 seats, while the Congress won seven seats. The National People's Party (NPP) bagged five seats, including one uncontested, and 23 seats went to independents and other candidates.

The BJP also recorded a strong performance in the gram panchayat polls, winning 6,085 of the 8,208 seats, including 5,211 uncontested wins, highlighting its deep grassroots reach. The PPA won 648 seats (386 uncontested), while independents secured 627 seats, including 280 uncontested.

The Congress won 216 gram panchayat seats, of which 111 were uncontested. The NCP secured 396 seats (159 uncontested), the NPP won 160 seats (81 uncontested), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) claimed 27 seats (16 uncontested), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat.

According to the SEC, results in 47 gram panchayat seats were decided by a draw of lots after candidates received an equal number of votes. Another 45 seats remain vacant due to reasons such as lack of nominations, rejection of candidature, or countermanding of polls.

Congress draws a blank in Itanagar civic polls

In the urban local body elections, the BJP won 14 of the 20 wards in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). In the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), the PPA won five wards, the BJP two, and one seat went to an independent candidate.

The Congress failed to win any seat in both the Itanagar and Pasighat municipal bodies.

