BJP state office as centre of 'Viksit Keralam' more important than having CM's chair: Amit Shah in Kerala Speaking at the Viksit Keralam Sammelan held at Putharikandam Maidan, Shah stressed that the development of Kerala is integral to the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Kochi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is more important to make the party's new state office the centre of a developed Kerala (‘Viksit Keralam’) than to occupy the Chief Minister’s seat in the state secretariat.

In a high-energy address to party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The path of Vikshit Bharat will go through Vikshit Keralam. Viksit Bharat is not possible without development of strong southern states.”

Speaking at the Viksit Keralam Sammelan held at Putharikandam Maidan, Shah stressed that the development of Kerala is integral to the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Shah launches official logo for ‘Viksit Keralam’

He said the BJP's new Kerala headquarters, Mararji Bhavan, inaugurated on Saturday, will not just be a building but the command centre for fulfilling the people’s aspiration for a developed Kerala. “It is more important for us to make the BJP state office the centre of Viksit Keralam than having a Chief Minister in the secretariat,” Shah asserted.

During the event, Shah also launched the official logo and motto for the party's 'Viksit Keralam' mission. The campaign will be the BJP’s cornerstone as it prepares for the upcoming local body polls this year and the 2026 Assembly elections.

Time has come to fulfil dream: Shah

He was accompanied by senior leaders, including Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as he toured the newly constructed building. Shah, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night, is also scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting with the BJP’s state leadership to discuss poll strategies.

Later in the day, he will fly to Kannur, where he is expected to visit the Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba before returning to Delhi.

Reaffirming the party’s long-term commitment, Shah said, “Now, the time has come to fulfil that dream,” calling upon party workers to turn the newly inaugurated office into a hub of transformative politics in Kerala.