BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's 'topless, brainless' Youth Congress as Gen-Z fury erupts over AI Impact Summit 2026

India's youth, particularly Gen-Z, are seething with anger over actions taken by Congress party workers on Friday (February 20) at Rahul Gandhi's behest, viewing it as a blatant attempt to undermine the nation's global image during a prestigious international event. The controversy unfolded at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, where Youth Congress activists staged a provocative shirtless protest, leading to swift police action and a fierce backlash from across the political spectrum.

The disruptive protest unfolds

Four Youth Congress leaders- Krishna Hari (National Secretary, 35, from Bihar), Kundan Yadav (from Bihar), Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav (National Coordinator)- registered online for the summit, scanned QR codes, and entered wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Around 12:30 pm near Hall Number 5, they stripped to the waist, waved their T-shirts emblazoned with anti-government messages, and shouted slogans like "PM is compromised," accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying national interests over issues such as unemployment and a recent India-US trade deal. Delhi Police detained them immediately, with Additional Commissioner Devesh Mahla confirming legal action and noting around 10 people were involved in total, taken to Tilak Marg police station to prevent any law and order breach.

BJP's scathing condemnation

BJP MP Sambit Patra unleashed a blistering attack during a press conference, branding the Congress as "topless, brainless, and shameless" for orchestrating the stunt at an event attended by global leaders including French President Macron, UN Secretary General and tech giants like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai. Patra alleged the plot was hatched at Rahul Gandhi's residence in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, calling Rahul the "biggest traitor" and a serial spoiler who questions national achievements from Operation Sindoor to air strikes. He emphasized that the outrage transcends party lines, resonating deeply with Gen-Z youth who see this as an assault on India's rising stature, not mere BJP vs Congress politics.

Attendees at the AI Impact Summit, gathered near Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressed dismay over the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest, arguing it undermined the event's prestige. One participant remarked, "This should not have happened- protesting during the AI summit sends a poor impression to the world," highlighting concerns about the optics during a high-profile international gathering.

Pride at stake amid global spotlight

Another attendee emphasised the summit's significance, noting, "Guests from around the world are participating. Our nation's reputation is at stake; we all should celebrate it- there are a lot of inspirations here." They urged unity, viewing the disruption as a needless distraction from India's technological showcase attended by global leaders and innovators.

Call for politics to take a backseat

A third voice captured the sentiment succinctly, "The entire world has its eyes on India as we host the AI summit, with the government supporting startups. I request all politicians: this is a moment of pride, not the time for politics." These reactions reflect a broader attendee frustration, prioritising national achievement over partisan stunts at Bharat Mandapam.

Youth Congress defends the 'voice of the unemployed'

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib defended the protesters, framing their demonstration as a reflection of widespread youth frustration over unemployment and perceived governmental compromises. "This anger isn't just from our Youth Congress members. It's from every young person who is unemployed today, and every single one of them knows that our Prime Minister is compromised," Chib told media, linking the protest to broader grievances like the India-US trade deal's impact on farmers and citizens. A viral 28-second video shared by IYC on X showed the shirtless agitators marching through the venue, captioned as a duty to expose truths hidden behind the summit's glamour.

Backlash and implications

The incident has ignited national discourse, with Gen-Z expressing outrage online and in public sentiment, decrying it as a calculated move by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to tarnish India's image on a world stage previously unimaginable for the country. While police maintain tight security with no further disruptions reported, the event underscores deepening political divides, pitting patriotic fervor against claims of youth disenfranchisement. Critics argue this 'experiment' risks alienating the very demographic Congress seeks to woo, amplifying calls for accountability amid India's ambitious AI and global leadership push.