BJP rips into Congress over Channi's remarks on surgical strikes, calls CWC 'Pakistan Working Committee' Following the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, teams of Indian Army commandos crossed the Line of Control into Pakistani-administered Kashmir in September 2016. They attacked targets in the territory held by Pakistan, known as surgical strike.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its press conference on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress over former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks on India's surgical strike against Pakistan. BJP MP Sambit Patra said that "Congress does not leave any opportunity to provide oxygen to the Pakistani terrorists and the Pakistani Army".

Taking a dig at the Congress, Patra said, "From outside, they are the Congress Working Committee (CWC), but from inside, they are PWC (Pakistan Working Committee). The CWC meeting was held yesterday, and some proposals were passed. Right after that, a press conference was held, and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that the surgical strike had never been conducted after the Pulwama terrorist attack. Congress does not leave any opportunity to provide oxygen to the Pakistani terrorists and the Pakistani Army."

In a statement made earlier, Channi raised questions over the surgical strike, saying, "Till date, I could not find where the (surgical) strike took place, where men were killed at that time and where this happened in Pakistan. Will we not find out if a bomb is dropped in our country? They say that they did a surgical strike in Pakistan. Nothing had happened."

"Nowhere was a surgical strike seen. Nobody came to know. I have always demanded (proof). But today, people's wounds need to be tended to. We demand them (Government) to do something. Tell people who they are and punish them," Channi added.