BJP refutes rumours of Sunil Jakhar's resignation as party's Punjab chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar

Hours after media reports suggested the possible resignation of Punjab BJP unit chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (September 27) issued a clarification, stating that the information circulating is merely a rumor.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP Punjab unit refuted the claims, urging the public not to believe or spread false news.

"All news of Mr. Sunil Jakhar's resignation is false and merely rumors. Please do not spread false information," the statement read.

Significantly, BJP Punjab General Secretary Anil Sareen also dismissed the reports over the resignation of party's Punjab chief as false and baseless. In a video statement issued by the party, he said, "Mr. Jakhar is the president of the state unit of BJP, and he is performing his duties as president. This is blatant false propaganda being spread by opposition parties."

Congress attacks BJP over Jakhar resignation speculations

It is pertinent to note that amid the speculation surrounding Sunil Jakhar's resignation, the BJP and Congress in Punjab have locked horns. The Congress's Punjab unit, commenting on the resignation rumors, stated, "Your (BJP Punjab) president could have said that he did not resign or that everything is fine, but no. They have turned off their phone and disappeared."





In response, the BJP's state unit hit back at Congress, asserting, "If any Congressman wants to contact us, then dial 80-80-2024 on this number. Also, if your president, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, wants to join the BJP, let him know... our president will consider."