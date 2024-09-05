BJP reaches one crore membership within 3 days, Malviya calls it 'power of brand Bharatiya Janata Party'

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP BJP's membership drive reaches one crore members mark in three days

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s membership drive reached the one crore members mark within three days on Thursday. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya described the feat as a digital marvel.

"The BJP reaching 1 crore membership milestone, in less than 3 days, 67 hours to be precise, is a digital marvel. This gigantic figure for the BJP becomes all the more significant because people have verified themselves, while enlisting as members," Malviya said on X.

He further said the biggest digital brands, globally, have taken far more time to reach similar numbers.

Power of brand BJP: Malviya on 3 crore members feat

This is the power of brand BJP, whose biggest mascot Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ardent proponent of digital India and has leveraged the power of technology to empower the poorest of poor, said the BJP leader.

"The overwhelming support for the BJP reaffirms their participation," he added.

On September 2, the BJP launched the membership drive under which its existing members will renew their membership and new members will be enrolled as well.

PM Modi becomes first member to renew his membership

PM Modi became the first member to renew his membership, followed by several other senior leaders as the party began the drive nationwide. The PM also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the renewal of his primary membership in the party and urged the public to join the BJP during the #BJPSadasyata2024 movement.

"The BJP is a Karyakarta-centric party that works with the motto 'India First!' I renewed my primary membership of the party and encourage all Karyakartas to do the same," PM Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

