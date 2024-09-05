BJP releases star campaigners list for second phase of Jammu-Kashmir elections | CHECK names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Days ahead of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (September 5) released its list of star campaigners for the second phase of the elections. In a statement, the party announced the names of 40 campaigners who will seek votes for BJP candidates in constituencies set to go to the polls on September 25.

The campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and several other top ministers, such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, G Kishan Reddy. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, MP Anurag Thakur and former Amethi MP Smriti Irani will also campaign in this crucial phase.

About the Second Phase of Polling

It is pertinenet to note that the second phase of polling is part of a three-phase election to select representatives for 90 assembly constituencies. On September 25, 26 constituencies will vote, including key regions like Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Lal Chowk, and Rajouri (ST). Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

Candidate Announcements Continue

Meanwhile, political parties have been steadily releasing their candidate lists. The BJP has named representatives for 46 constituencies, while the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) (in alliance with Congress) are also strategically placing their candidates to challenge the BJP.

Notably, NC leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who previously vowed not to contest elections until Jammu & Kashmir regains statehood, has announced his candidacy from two constituencies including Ganderbal and Budgam.