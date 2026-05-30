BJP questions AAP's victory in Punjab local body elections, vows comeback in 2027 assembly polls

Jalandhar:

Day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a big win in the local body elections in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged malpractices and claimed that the ruling party won the polls only by rigging them. It also alleged that the nomination papers of BJP candidates were arbitrarily and citizens were assaulted.

Speaking to reporters in Jalandhar on Saturday, newly appointed BJP's Punjab unit chief Kewal Singh Dhillon accused the AAP of 'subverting' the polls. He said there were video evidence that AAP's MLAs were seen actively engaging in intimidating voters and capturing booths by "deploying criminal elements".

He dubbed the results as a complete mockery of democracy.

"Nevertheless, despite facing state-sponsored hostility and muscle power, the Bharatiya Janata Party delivered an impressive performance, securing a strong second and third position across numerous constituencies. This momentum marks a turning point, and we confidently pledge that by the 2027 assembly elections, the BJP will emerge as the leading political force in Punjab," he said.

AAP's big win in Punjab civic body elections

According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, the AAP won 958 of the 1,977 wards in the civic body elections. The Congress was a distant second with 397 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 191 wards. The BJP, on the other hand, registered victories on 172 wards.

Independent candidates also won 251 wards, while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged seven wards.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Punjab for party's "spectacular" victory. In a video message on X (formerly Twitter), he also attacked the BJP and said the "ED party", which harassed small traders, has been wiped out in the state.

"Congratulations to everyone. By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future," the former Delhi chief minister said. "They have rejected parties who indulge in divisive politics."

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