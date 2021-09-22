BJP protests against Delhi govt for no employment allowance to youth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday for not proving unemployment allowance to the youth in the city. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in its last seven years' rule provided employment to just over 400 youths in the city.

"Kejriwal is now promising unemployment allowances as his party is going to contest assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa. Why he did not do the same in Delhi where there are 14 lakh registered unemployed youth," Gupta said. Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, in his recent visits to Uttarakhand and Goa, where elections are due next year, promised monthly unemployment allowances to the youth if his party forms governments in the twin states. The BJP protesters headed towards Kejriwal's residence at Flagstaff Road from Chandgiram Akhara but were stopped by the police at a barricade.

