BJP office set on fire in West Bengal's Bankura

Earlier on January 13, a BJP office in West Bengal's Asansol was set on fire by unknown miscreants, following which the saffron party had accused the TMC. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 16, 2020 12:12 IST
Image Source : ANI

An office of the Bharatiya Janata Party was set ablaze by miscreants in West Bengal late on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Chandai Gram area in Bankura district of the state. The party has alleged Trinamool Congress behind the incident. Any injuries or casualties were not reported. 

More details are awaited.

