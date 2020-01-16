BJP office set on fire in West Bengal's Bankura

Image Source : ANI BJP office set on fire in West Bengal

An office of the Bharatiya Janata Party was set ablaze by miscreants in West Bengal late on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Chandai Gram area in Bankura district of the state. The party has alleged Trinamool Congress behind the incident. Any injuries or casualties were not reported.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on January 13, a BJP office in West Bengal's Asansol was set on fire by unknown miscreants, following which the saffron party had accused the TMC.

