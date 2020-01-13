BJP office set on fire in Bengal's Asansol; party accuses TMC of attack

Image Source : ANI BJP office burnt in West Bengal's Asansol

An office of the Bharatiya Janata Party was set on fire in West Bengal late on Sunday. The incident was reported from Salanpur village in Asansol. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged the role of the Trinamool Congress for the attack on its office.

"A BJP office in Salanpur village was set ablaze last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident," news agency ANI reported.

Asansol: A BJP office in Salanpur village was set ablaze last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident. Police has begun investigation. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/wlYdr2qAle — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

The police have begun investigations into the incident.

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were stopped by the police a couple of days ago, while they were carrying out a pro-CAA rally in Asansol.

Also Read | Students march to Bengal BJP office, demand rollback of CAA

Also Read | Jharkhand: BJP office damaged in IED blast