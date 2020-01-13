Monday, January 13, 2020
     
BJP office set on fire in Bengal's Asansol; party accuses TMC of attack

BJP office in West Bengal's Asansol has been burnt down. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have accused TMC of being involved in the attack. 

New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2020 9:47 IST
BJP office burnt in West Bengal's Asansol
Image Source : ANI

BJP office burnt in West Bengal's Asansol

An office of the Bharatiya Janata Party was set on fire in West Bengal late on Sunday. The incident was reported from Salanpur village in Asansol. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged the role of the Trinamool Congress for the attack on its office. 

"A BJP office in Salanpur village was set ablaze last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident," news agency ANI reported. 

The police have begun investigations into the incident. 

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were stopped by the police a couple of days ago, while they were carrying out a pro-CAA rally in Asansol. 

