BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Parliament over Birbum killing, says, 'Govt is protecting murderers'

An emotional outburst over the recent Birbum killing was seen in the Parliament on Friday when BJP MP Roopa Ganguly broke down while addressing the House about the horrific killing of eight people in West Bengal.

Talking about the deteriorating law and order condition of the West Bengal, Ganguly said "We demand President's rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the place... the state is no more liveable," and added, "People can't speak in West Bengal. Government is protecting the murderers. There is no other state where government kills people after winning elections. We are human beings. We don't do stone-hearted politics."

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of Bengal’s Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panachayat official’s murder.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week. The court directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a tough stance and ordered the hunting down of all suspects of the Birbhum carnage including her party colleagues, police on Thursday arrested a local Trinamool Congress boss Anarul Hossain from near a hotel in the pilgrimage town of Tarapith.

