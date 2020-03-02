Image Source : FACEBOOK BJP MLA Virendra Singh Sirohi passes away after prolonged illness

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away on Monday in Delhi where he had been admitted for a liver ailment.

Sirohi, 74, was admitted to a private hospital on February 9.

His body will reach his house in Bulandshahr on Monday and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will reach there to pay his last respects to the departed soul.

The cremation will take place later in the day in Bulandshahr.

A former cabinet minister, Sirohi was one of the senior leaders of the BJP in UP.

